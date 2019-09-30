Crews respond to fire with report of house explosion in Brooklyn

KENSINGTON, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Crews responded to a house fire with reports of an explosion in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported at 820 Friel Place in Kensington just before 1:30 p.m.

The fire was reported on the first floor of the two-story home. It is not yet clear if there was an actual explosion or not.

Three people were injured and were all taken to area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both the Department of Buildings and National Grid are responding to the incident.

Few other details were released.

