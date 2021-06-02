Crews respond to large power outage at housing complex in Brooklyn

According to FDNY officials, firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. to the blackout in Starrett City in East New York.
Citizen App video shows some of the large apartment building in the dark.
It's not clear how many buildings have been impacted.
FDNY officials say searches are being conducted to make sure no one is trapped in any elevators or needs help.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Utility crews are working to get the back power back on at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
