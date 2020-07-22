Crews respond to the scene of possible drowning in Brooklyn

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- First responders are on the scene of a possible drowning in Brooklyn.
Video from Citizen App showed the crews searching the water at Brighton Beach Avenue in Coney Island just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to authorities, there are two rescued swimmers.
Officials say members of the FDNY are out of the water. They say searches were negative.
It is unknown how many people are missing at this time.
