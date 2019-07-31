Search for missing swimmer in waters off Queens

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- Rescue crews are searching for a teenage swimmer who went missing in Queens Tuesday night.The first 911 call came in around 8 p.m. for two swimmers in distress near Beach 59th Street in Arverne.The FDNY rescued a 14-year-old boy from the water. He was taken to St. John's Hospital in serious but stable condition.But first responders have not located the second swimmer, an 18-year-old male.Authorities looked for several hours before suspending the search for the night. They will resume Wednesday morning.Residents say swimmers are constantly reminded not to venture into the rocky area where the two swimmers apparently got into trouble.----------