Crews search for missing swimmer in Throggs Neck section of the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Crews resumed their search for a missing swimmer Friday morning in the waters off the Bronx. They said it has now turned into a recovery mission.

A 46-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman took a rowboat out in the East River near SUNY Maritime College in the Throggs Neck section Thursday night.

The man decided to go for a swim, went under the surface and never returned, authorities said.

The woman he was with stayed on the boat the entire time and called 911.

The FDNY Marine Unit, NYPD Harbor Unit and Coast Guard all responded and searched for several hours.

The search was called off for the night and resumed Friday morning for the still unidentified man.

Ths is the second incident this week and the fourth in the last month where a swimmer went missing.

An 18-year-old man disappeared Monday while swimming after dark in the Rockaways. His body was found a few hours later.

Officials have repeatedly warned that these waters can be dangerous with rip tides and choppy water.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
throggs neckbronxnew york citywater rescuemissing swimmer
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Rescuers search for missing swimmer in Throggs Neck section of the Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD judge recommends termination of officer in Garner case
R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail in NYC sex crime case
Car loses control backing out of NJ driveway, crashes into home
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
Bakery recalls Entenmann's Little Bites cookies sold in NY, NJ
LIVE | 3 charged in million-dollar fake vape scheme on Long Island
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
Show More
El Chapo henchman in Chicago aimed to 'split head' of witness
Small plane makes emergency landing on Washington highway
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
Hundreds of fish fly out of lake during 'electrofishing'
Video shows armed robbery of Bronx livery driver
More TOP STORIES News