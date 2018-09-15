Crews searching water for missing teenage swimmer in Queens

(Citizen App)

Crews are currently searching for a missing teenage swimmer in Queens.

NYPD and FDNY have swimmers in the water searching for the missing 17-year-old at Shore Front Pkwy & Beach 84th Street.

There is a high rip current risk is now in effect through Saturday evening.

Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest developments.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing swimmerRockaway BeachNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom of MS-13 victim struck, killed at daughter's memorial site
Police: Man dies after shark attack off Cape Cod
Florence Update: Storm produces 'catastrophic flooding'
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Live Florence Coverage: Rain drenches Carolinas
NYC Ballet fires 2 after dancer sues for 'sexual degradation'
Police: Fake Trump hate crime story leads to LI woman's arrest
Man throws Molotov cocktail at Brooklyn barbershop
Show More
Pedestrian struck, killed on FDR drive in Manhattan
Arrest made after bicyclist fatally struck on way home from work
NYC teacher accused of fatally striking pedestrian while drunk
Manafort plea deal begs key question: What does he know?
Man stabbed on Lower Manhattan subway platform
More News