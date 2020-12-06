Crews working to put out fire at Long Island hotel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8540597" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> FDNY officials say the 6-alarm fire began on the first floor of a 5-story vacant building at East Seventh Street in the East Village around 5 a.m.

A dozen drivers were arrested and 10 cars seized during a crackdown on illegal street racing in Suffolk County, authorities announced Friday.

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- Fire crews are working to put out a fire at a hotel on Long Island.The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. Sunday at the Marriott Hotel on James Doolittle Boulevard in Uniondale.Guests in the area were evacuated safely, officials say.There are no reports of any injuries.It is unclear how the fire started.----------