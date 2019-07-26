Crews working to repair 20-foot sinkhole on street in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Repair work is continuing after a huge sinkhole opened up on a street in New Jersey.

The 20-foot deep sinkhole developed Wednesday afternoon on Gordon Street in Perth Amboy.

No one was injured.

But Gordon Street by Front Street is closed while the city makes repairs, which will take at least another day.

Contractors are working to shore up the falling sides and make repairs to the crumbling sewer main below.

Once the hole is stabilized, repairs will be completed to the main, then it will be backfilled and repaved.

The city says the sinkhole was caused by the recent severe rainstorms, eroding soil, and an aging sewer main.

