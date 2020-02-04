Crime up 16% in New York City; NYPD, critics blame bail reform

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD has released its first monthly crime stats since the state enacted its new bail reform initiatives, and it shows an increase in nearly all crimes except murders and rapes.There is a 16% increase in all major index categories, with shootings up 27%, robberies up 35%, burglaries up 18%, auto thefts up 70%, grand larcenies up 10%, and felony assaults up 8.5%.NYPD officials are attributing the increase to the release of many defendants, per the bail reform laws.Conversely, murders are down nearly 20 percent, with 25 so far this year after 31 at this point last year. Rapes are also down.Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner Dermot Shea are discussing the numbers at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.PBA President Patrick Lynch called the situation a public safety emergency."New Yorkers need to reject Mayor de Blasio's easy excuses," he said. "Bail reform is not the only problem here. The double-digit increases in shootings, robberies, burglary and thefts aren't the product of any single law or policy. They are the result of failed leadership and a political culture that denigrates and devalues the work police officers do."----------