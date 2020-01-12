Woman punched, then beaten with a suitcase in New York City

By
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A victim of a random attack in Manhattan one minute into the New Year is sharing her story.

Ester Guzman, 63, was with friends in Hell's Kitchen when she was attacked and beaten with her own suitcase, just across the street from her apartment.

Guzman had a great New Year's Eve and was on her way home near 51st Street and 10th Ave. when she says she heard a man arguing with someone. Within seconds, she says his anger turned to her.

"He was cursing, he was fighting with someone on the corner," Guzman said.

Police say the man grabbed an empty suitcase that Guzman was carrying - a tradition to bring good luck and travel at the start of the year.

"He took the boom box that he had, and hit it," she said.

The 63-year-old was left badly injured on the sidewalk - and in shock.

"I was bleeding, I don't know what to do - good thing I didn't lose my conscience. I was scared he was going to come back," Guzman added.

The man did not come back, and Guzman was able to get to the hospital and get treated for her injuries, including a swollen eye. Guzman had no broken bones.

Even though she is still bruised, Guzman is on the way to recovery. Despite the brutal attack - something that is not broken is her spirit.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

