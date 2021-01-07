Drivers rescued from cars after water main break floods Cross Bronx Expressway

Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The main broke on Jerome Avenue near East 175th Street.
Water flooded on the Cross Bronx Expressway below, closing the roadway in both directions.
Occupants of at least seven cars were trapped in their vehicles.
Witnesses said the water was so high some of the cars were actually floating.
Other cars were stuck in rising waters on Jerome Avenue.
Jerome Avenue is closed from Mount Hope to the Cross Bronx Expressway.
ALSO READ: 'One of the darkest days in American history': Local officials react to breaching of US Capitol
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip