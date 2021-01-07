Drivers rescued from cars after water main break floods Cross Bronx Expressway

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9430303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Occupants of at least seven cars were trapped in their vehicles. Witnesses said the water was so high some of the cars were actually floating.

Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Local politicians from the Tri-State area responded to the violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and police at the U.S. Capitol.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A major water main break in the Bronx flooded the Cross Bronx Expressway below, trapping drivers.Eight people were rescued from their vehicles as water poured into the expressway just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.The main broke on Jerome Avenue near East 175th Street.Water flooded on the Cross Bronx Expressway below, closing the roadway in both directions.Occupants of at least seven cars were trapped in their vehicles.Witnesses said the water was so high some of the cars were actually floating.Other cars were stuck in rising waters on Jerome Avenue.Jerome Avenue is closed from Mount Hope to the Cross Bronx Expressway.----------