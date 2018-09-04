Cross country runner hit by car near Long Island high school

By
NORTHPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island high school student is in serious condition after being struck by a car Tuesday morning.

The incident happened just after 8 a.m. on Laurel Hill Road, near Northport High School.

The Northport School District is not releasing the identity of the victim, only saying that the student was heading to the start of cross country practice.

Emergency response teams were on the scene immediately, and the student is being treated.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene.

School for students doesn't begin until Thursday.

Superintendent Robert Banzer said the district will continue to support the student and family in any way possible.

