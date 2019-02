The mystery of a barnacle-covered wooden cross that washed ashore along a South Florida beach may have been solved.The Miami Herald reports that a woman believes the cross was erected on an island off North Carolina in 2016 in memory of her brother who disappeared while on a solo hunting trip in Hatteras Inlet.Robin Stowe contacted the newspaper on Wednesday after reports surfaced about the 20-foot cross, which has been captivating tourists who dragged it from the water's edge at Fort Lauderdale's beach last weekend.After Stowe's brother disappeared, a bunch of friends put the cross on the inlet. She says it likely was swept away during Hurricane Michael last October.Her brother, Capt. Richard Baran, ran a guide service at Hatteras Harbor Marina.----------