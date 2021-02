EMBED >More News Videos Michelle Charlesworth has more on a heating company that stepped up when they found out an elderly man was living without heat for more than a week.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and critically injured in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, Wednesday night.The victim was struck on Atlantic Avenue and Bedford Avenue just before midnight.He sustained head trauma and was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.The vehicle did not remain on the scene.----------