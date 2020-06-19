Travel

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from US ports

This stock image shows a Carnival cruise ship. (Shutterstock)

MIAMI -- The Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that ships will not be sailing from U.S. ports throughout the summer, extending a pause put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The current no-sail order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on March 14 is set to expire July 24. The association says cruise lines have decided to voluntarily prolong this pause until Sept. 15 because they need time "to resolve barriers" with U.S. authorities to restart sailing.

"Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crew members," the statement said.

The industry association said they are consulting with the CDC on the appropriate measures to resume cruise travel. The association represents 95% of the global cruise industry.

Carnival Cruise Line had announced last month that it was planning to restart cruising from Florida and Texas in August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelhealthtravelcoronaviruscruise ship
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Juneteenth marches, protests continue across the New York area
'After 111 days of hell,' Cuomo holds final daily COVID briefing
NYC Phase 2 set, NJ long-term care facilities to allow visitors
Bill Ritter will finally get a haircut... and for a good cause
Twitter flags Trump's tweet of doctored 'racist baby' video
Mahopac school mascot stirs up controversy
Many kids with special needs still can't get in-person education
Show More
Motorcyclist critically hurt in hit and run, suspect flees on foot
Navy upholds firing of USS Roosevelt captain over virus outbreak
Businesses gear up as Cuomo confirms NYC Phase 2 Monday
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
Carjacker sits on woman, leads police on chase: Police
More TOP STORIES News