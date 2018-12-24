Cruise ship rescues fishermen stranded at sea for weeks

EMBED </>More Videos

A cruise ship came to the rescue of fishermen stranded at sea.

MIAMI --
A cruise ship has rescued two Costa Rican fishermen who had been stranded at sea for about three weeks.

Royal Caribbean Chief Meteorologist James Van Fleet tweeted that the sailors were saved Friday night between Grand Cayman and Jamaica by the Empress of the Seas cruise ship.

Fleet says the cruise ship was not scheduled to be there but had taken an alternate route because of bad weather.

Fleet tweeted Sunday that the fishermen left Porto Limon, Costa Rica, and had been adrift since Dec. 1. They said they had fallen asleep while their nets were soaking and ran out of gas while trying to return.

Both received medical attention onboard.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
water rescuecruise shiprescue
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Patients at NJ surgery center advised to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
12-year-old innocent bystander recovering after NYC shooting
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
Firefighters battle flames at apartment complex in New Jersey
Woman fights off sex assault, boyfriend scares off suspect
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station
Santa visits NICU babies for their first Christmas
More News