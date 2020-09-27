reopen nyc

Reopen NYC: Principals' union declares unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor, schools chancellor

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One day before NYC's phased reopening of in-person learning, the union representing over 6,400 New York City's school leaders declared a unanimous vote of "No Confidence" for Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor Richard Carranza due to their "failure to lead New York City through the safe and successful reopening of schools."

The Council of School Supervisors and Administrators' Executive Board made the announcement Sunday morning.

RELATED: Stay informed with ABC7's NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker

The CSA is calling on Mayor de Blasio to cede mayoral control of the Department of Education for the remainder of this health crisis and for de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to seek the immediate intervention of the New York State Education Department.

"School leaders want school buildings reopened and have been tirelessly planning to welcome back students since the end of last school year," said CSA President Mark Cannizzaro. "They must now look staff, parents, and children in the eye and say they have done all they can to provide a safe and quality educational experience, but given the limited resources provided them, this is becoming increasingly difficult. During this health crisis, school leaders have lost trust and faith in Mayor de Blasio and Chancellor Carranza to support them in their immense efforts and provide them with the guidance and staffing they need. Quite simply, we believe the City and DOE need help from the State Department, and we hope that the mayor soon realizes why this is necessary."

ALSO READ: NYC Back to School: UFT says New York City needs 6-7K more teachers due to remote learning demands



MORE NEWS: Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.


RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york cityback to schoolmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomo
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPEN NYC
Arrests made after nearly 200 found inside illegal bar in NYC
COVID Updates: Concern grows over increase of cases in NYC, NJ
How tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
Some private NYC schools face possible closure as virus spikes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20 college students test positive for COVID at Westchester campus
Car thief drives off with owner hanging onto door
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces he is backing Joe Biden
Confusion sets in as NYC high school makes last-minute changes
Arrests made after nearly 200 found inside illegal bar in NYC
Firefighter injured as blaze breaks out at NYC day care
Mechanic rescued after elevator drops with heavy safe inside
Show More
Officials break up Queens wedding with nearly 300 people
How tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem
COVID Updates: Concern grows over increase of cases in NYC, NJ
Vigil held in support of homeless men living at Lucerne Hotel
Marine gets high school diploma 66 years late
More TOP STORIES News