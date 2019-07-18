Connecticut man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting girl

(Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Connecticut -- Authorities have arrested a Connecticut man they say kidnapped a 12-year-old girl from a Massachusetts park, brought her to a wooded area where he sexually assaulted her, and then abandoned her in an unfamiliar neighborhood.

Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Joshua Besaw, of Thompson, was detained following an initial court appearance Wednesday. It was not clear who represented him.

Authorities say he spotted the girl at a park in Webster, Massachusetts on May 31, enticed her into his car, and drove her to the woods in the adjacent town of Thompson. Authorities say after the assault he dropped her off in Dudley, Massachusetts. She had to borrow a stranger's cellphone to call her parents.

Besaw faces several charges including kidnapping and transporting a minor for illegal sexual activity.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
connecticutkidnappingsexual assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms move through
Storms bring torrential rain and gusty winds; 1 dead in CT
MTA report calls for cutting up to 2,700 jobs
Police: Mother, daughter stabbed multiple times in NY
Rand Paul blocks Senate vote on 9/11 victim compensation fund
NYC residents complain of rat increase after trash bins removed
New power outages reported in parts of Staten Island
Show More
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in NYC home invasion
Judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
More TOP STORIES News