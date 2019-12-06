Connecticut man faces lawsuit over death of Anguilla hotel worker

NEW YORK -- A Connecticut man charged with killing a hotel worker he says attacked his family on the Caribbean island of Anguilla has been sued by the worker's estate in a U.S. court.

Scott Hapgood, 44, of Darien, and his family say Kenny Mitchel showed up at their room unannounced during an April vacation and demanded money, then attacked them. After a struggle, Mitchel, 27, died. Hapgood was charged with manslaughter but said it was self-defense.

The wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Connecticut by attorneys for Emily Rebecca Garlick, who is the mother of Mitchel's daughter, and Gerard Neville Mitchell, who have been appointed representatives of Kenny Mitchel's estate. There is no indication whether Mitchell, whose last name is spelled differently in the lawsuit from the victim's, is related to Kenny Mitchel.

The suit seeks monetary damages of more than $75,000.

Mitchel posed no risk to Hapgood and died as a result of Hapgood's actions, according to the lawsuit. Hapgood restrained, pinned and straddled Mitchel, then applied force and pressure to his neck, it says.

A Hapgood family spokesman previously said a toxicology report found that Mitchel had cocaine in his system.

Hapgood, a financial adviser, is free on $74,000 bond and has returned to Connecticut. He has refused to return to the British territory for additional court hearings over concerns for his safety. He is considered a fugitive there.

The lawsuit did not list an attorney for Hapgood. A message was left Thursday for his attorney in the criminal case.

The story has made international news, with even U.S. President Donald Trump weighing in.

"Something looks and sounds very wrong," Trump wrote in an October tweet.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
darienfairfield countyhoteltouristdrugsdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man who killed Anguilla hotel worker calls ordeal 'a nightmare'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in NY home: Sources
Source: Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
LI officials call for investigation into arrest caught on video
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
Target's gift card sale is back! Here's when you can save
Amber Alert issued for missing toddler after mom killed in home
Show More
11 alleged members of Gambino crime family arrested in mob bust
Lawmakers propose bill to help New York renters avoid eviction
Amtrak worker killed, 2 others hurt in accident near NYC railyard
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Diplomats, out-of-state residents not paying NYC parking tickets: Audit
More TOP STORIES News