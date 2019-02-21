Connecticut man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding

(ShutterStock)

NEW LONDON, Connecticut --
A Connecticut man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his wife just three weeks after their wedding nearly a decade ago and will serve the minimum 25-year prison sentence.

Chihan Eric Chyung pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday in New London Superior Court for the June 2009 killing of 46-year-old Paige Bennett in their Norwich home.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 26.

Chyung was about to go on trial for the second time, after the state Supreme Court overturned his conviction and 40-year prison sentence from the first trial.

Justices ruled the jury should not have convicted Chyung of both murder and manslaughter.

The 55-year-old Chyung has said his pistol accidentally discharged as he was packing it into a suitcase while leaving the home after an argument with Bennett.

