Connecticut middle school student arrested after bringing BB gun on school bus: Police

NORWICH, Connecticut -- Police have arrested a Connecticut middle school student they say brought a BB gun to school and showed it off on a school bus.

Norwich police say the juvenile was charged Wednesday with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm on school property and breach of peace.

No name was released because the student is a juvenile.

Sgt. Nick Rankin says the student at Teachers' Memorial Global Studies Magnet Middle School in Norwich showed the weapon to other students but did not make any threats.

Witnesses gave police the name of the student, and police found the BB gun at the student's home.

Rankin says the family was "super cooperative and very apologetic."

Superintendent Kristen Stringfellow said police were requested to be at the school Thursday morning as a precaution.

