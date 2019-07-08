Connecticut mother and son arrested in death of son's wife

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A mother and son from Connecticut have been arrested in the death of the son's wife last year.

Olga "Iris" Lopez was found unconscious in her Stamford apartment on November 26, 2018, after police responded to the report of a possible overdose.

The victim resided with her husband, Hector Lopez, and her mother-in-law, Mercedes Martinez, at the time of her death.

Authorities say Martinez and her son were aware of the victim's condition and failed to provide emergency care.

Following an investigation by the Stamford Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, it was determined that failure to provide medical care to the victim was the direct cause of death.

Martinez and Lopez were both charged with first-degree manslaughter and three counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Martinez was also charged with second-degree tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution, and Lopez with two counts of criminal attempt at tampering with a witness.

The mother and son are being held on a $1 million bond and are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

