Bridgeport police officer placed on leave after video of assault surfaces

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut -- A Bridgeport police officer has been placed on paid leave after a video surfaced showing him hitting a man in the back of the head with his department-issued gun during a traffic stop.

The Connecticut Post reports the video was posted Saturday on Facebook. It was taken by a bystander to Friday night's incident.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez says the officer is on paid leave pending an investigation. The officer's name hasn't been released.

Perez says police stopped a stolen car. The video shows the driver getting out of the vehicle as police order him to put his hands out the window. The officer then strikes the man, who falls to the ground.

Perez says the video shows only part of the encounter and authorities will look at officers' body camera footage.

