Connecticut police injure woman while shooting at man after an armed robbery

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Authorities say police shot a woman in a car in New Haven while firing at the driver, who was suspected in an armed robbery.State police say a Hamden officer and a Yale University officer opened fire at the driver early Tuesday morning after he got out of the car abruptly and turned toward them.Police say the woman was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening bullet wound. Police say they arrested the driver, who was not injured.Authorities say Hamden police were investigating the robbery of a newspaper delivery driver in their town shortly before 4:30 a.m. and located in New Haven a car linked to the holdup.State police are investigating the shooting. The names of the officers, man and woman have not been released.----------