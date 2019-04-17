Connecticut police injure woman while shooting at man after an armed robbery

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities say police shot a woman in a car in New Haven while firing at the driver, who was suspected in an armed robbery.

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut -- Authorities say police shot a woman in a car in New Haven while firing at the driver, who was suspected in an armed robbery.

State police say a Hamden officer and a Yale University officer opened fire at the driver early Tuesday morning after he got out of the car abruptly and turned toward them.

Police say the woman was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening bullet wound. Police say they arrested the driver, who was not injured.

Authorities say Hamden police were investigating the robbery of a newspaper delivery driver in their town shortly before 4:30 a.m. and located in New Haven a car linked to the holdup.

State police are investigating the shooting. The names of the officers, man and woman have not been released.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new havenconnecticutpolice involved shootingrobberyyale universityshooting
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
18-year-old man shot multiple times, killed in Brooklyn
Police: Driver flees NJ crash on sidewalk, hits pedestrian
Exclusive: Kindergartener wanders away from Brooklyn school
Dognapper feeds dog, steals him while owners are in store
Former NYPD officer dies as result of 9/11-related illness
Woman had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends: court docs
NJ cop accused of attempting to sexually assault 15-year-old
Show More
Fertility doctor may have fathered more than 49 children
3 arrested in largest pill seizure in New Jersey history
Hitman posing as deliveryman tries to kill woman with crossbow
Cross, Crown of Thorns survive Notre Dame fire
No evidence of arson in Notre Dame fire, prosecutor says
More TOP STORIES News