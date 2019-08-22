CT police officer with multiple domestic violence arrests is fired

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut -- A Connecticut police officer with a history of domestic violence arrests has been fired.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez announced that Officer Steven Figueroa had been terminated, effective Wednesday afternoon. In a statement, Perez said an investigation determined Figueroa is "wholly unfit to serve as a police officer" and "violated his oath of office and the public trust."

The Connecticut Post reports 29-year-old Figueroa was arrested six times over the past two years by various police departments. Three arrests occurred this summer, including a first-degree sexual assault charge. He was suspended without pay from the department on July 22.

His lawyer has said Figueroa maintains his innocence. A union spokesman declined to comment on the firing.

Democratic Mayor Joe Ganim recently issued a video, demanding action be taken against Figueroa.

