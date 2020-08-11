vote 2020

2020 Vote: Connecticut votes in primary as Isaias power outages continue

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Today's primary won't have a lot of impact as many opted to vote by mail. However, this is supposed to be a dry run for November, all while dealing with storm cleanup.

Some roads are still impassable.

Thousands of people still don't have power a week after Isaias hit the area.

Still, polling places are open starting at 6 a.m.

A mask is required to enter.

Poll workers will be wearing PPE.

Turnout expected to be very low, with many people choosing to vote by mail. But, it's a dress rehearsal for November 3rd.

"It's really important the people be able to vote and be able to vote safely," Governor Ned Lamont said. "Things got slowed up a little bit, that's why we're giving you some extra time, make sure we really have it right in November."

So, usually absentee ballots have to be received by Primary Day.

This time around, they're counting them as long as they're postmarked by Tuesday and received Thursday.

You can also drop it off in person Tuesday at local town halls.

