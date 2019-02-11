Police are investigating after a restaurant employee in Connecticut was attacked and stabbed while she was taking out the garbage.The incident was reported at Paci Restaurant on 96 Station Street on Sunday evening.Police say the woman was taking the garbage to the dumpster when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male.When she tried to get away, police say the suspect struck her several times in the face before stabbing her in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.The suspect, described as wearing a black hat, scarf and black jacket, was able to get away.Police said this is a rare occurrence in the neighborhood."That area in Southport is a safe community and these type of incidents don't normally happen so we are actively investigating all leads regarding this case," Capt. Robert Kalamaras said.Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).----------