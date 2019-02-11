Connecticut restaurant employee stabbed while taking out trash

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating after a restaurant employee in Connecticut was attacked and stabbed while she was taking out the garbage.

SOUTHPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a restaurant employee in Connecticut was attacked and stabbed while she was taking out the garbage.

The incident was reported at Paci Restaurant on 96 Station Street on Sunday evening.

Police say the woman was taking the garbage to the dumpster when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown male.

When she tried to get away, police say the suspect struck her several times in the face before stabbing her in the abdomen. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, described as wearing a black hat, scarf and black jacket, was able to get away.

Police said this is a rare occurrence in the neighborhood.

"That area in Southport is a safe community and these type of incidents don't normally happen so we are actively investigating all leads regarding this case," Capt. Robert Kalamaras said.

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203) 254-4840 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attackrestaurantstabbingFairfieldConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
Who is NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen?
Suspect involved in fatal NYPD incident a 'career criminal'
TIMELINE: Fatal shooting of NYPD detective during robbery in Queens
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Funeral held for woman found in suitcase; Suspect in US illegally
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy
Police recover rare monkey stolen from Florida zoo
8-year-old awarded for saving dad's life in shooting
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to choking hazard
Video shows thief stealing boxes off truck in Manhattan
More News