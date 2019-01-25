Connecticut school bus aide accused of assaulting teen with autism

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) --
A school bus aide in Connecticut is under arrest, accused of repeatedly assaulting a teenager with autism.

The alleged incident happened back on November 19, but the suspect, 68-year-old Joseph Jean-Felix, was taken into custody last week and made a court appearance Friday.

The victim's father went to Fairfield police on November 26 to report to injuries on his 15-year-old son that he claimed happened while the child was at school.

The boy, who has autism, has attended a school for more than five years that works directly with developmentally disabled children.

The parent reported that his son returned from school with distinct injuries to his arm.

After further investigation and review of surveillance footage pertaining to the bus transportation of the boy to his school, it was determined that injuries were consistent with actions taken by the transportation aide over a period of time.

Jean-Felix is charged with five counts of assault of an intellectually disabled person, five counts of first-degree unlawful restraint, and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

