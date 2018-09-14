Police in Connecticut are investigating after a woman called to report that her husband had shot an intruder in their home.The Connecticut Post reports that the woman called 911 at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday to report the shooting.Police spokesman Av Harris says as officers were heading to the scene, another 911 call came in from someone saying they had been shot. They reported being close by the home where the intruder was shot.Several officers canvassed the area, searching for a gunshot wound victim for nearly 15 minutes before finding him.The investigation into the shooting remains active, and no names were released.----------