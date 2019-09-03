Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court on sex abuse case in New York City

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. was back in court Tuesday in Lower Manhattan for a hearing in his sex abuse case.
Gooding is accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square in June.
A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan has accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9.
The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.
The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police.
He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.
A judge last month rejected his request to have the case thrown out.
Prosecutors said Tuesday they're still waiting for evidence in the Oscar-winning "Jerry Maguire" star's case. Jury selection had been set to start this week.
The judge Tuesday set a trial date of October 10. Gooding could face up to a year in prison if convicted.
