Cuba Gooding, Jr. due in court on sex abuse case for hearing in NYC

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. will be back in court Tuesday in Lower Manhattan for a hearing in his sex abuse case.

Gooding is accused of groping a woman at a rooftop bar near Times Square in June.

A criminal complaint filed by prosecutors in Manhattan has accused Gooding of placing his hand on a 29-year-old woman's breast and squeezing it without her consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge near Times Square on June 9. The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.

The 51-year-old Gooding was arrested four days later after turning himself in to police. He pleaded not guilty to forcible touching and sexual abuse charges and was released on his own recognizance after about six hours in police custody.

A judge last month rejected his request to have the case thrown out.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty.

He could face up to a year in prison if convicted.

