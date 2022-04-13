Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. due in NYC court in groping case, could plead guilty

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11738026" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nine-year-old Robert was in math class when he needed a sip of water. He tried to take the cap off with his teeth, and that's when he started choking. Toni Yates has more on this

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11741863" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A subway shooting on the N Train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn that left dozens injured has heightened fears amongst riders about transit safety. Marcus Solis has the story.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is due in court on charges he groped women in Manhattan bars or nightclubs in 2018 and 2019, and he could plead guilty as soon as Wednesday.Gooding has previously pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor forcible touching and sexual abuse charges.In October 2018, Gooding allegedly pinched the buttocks of a woman in the TAO downtown nightclub on 9th Avenue. When confronted, he is said to have claimed he had only touched her back.Then, in June 2019, Gooding allegedly made a sexually suggestive remark to a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar inside the Moxy Hotel on 7th Avenue.He then put his hand on the woman's left breast and squeezed it without her consent, court records said.The alleged victim had sat down at the bar where Gooding was with Claudine De Niro, actor Robert De Niro's ex-daughter-in-law.Prosecutors said the encounter was caught on video and that they've talked to a dozen more women who claim Gooding inappropriately touched them.Gooding has denied all allegations of wrongdoing, and his lawyers have argued that overzealous prosecutors, caught up in the fervor of the #MeToo movement, are trying to turn "commonplace gestures" or misunderstandings into crimes.For example, Gooding's lawyers say video of the TAO incident shows Gooding tapping the woman on the back with a fingernail and turning around to give her a high-five to say goodbye as he leaves the club around 4:30 a.m.----------