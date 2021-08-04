Politics

Protest expected outside Cuomo's office after AG probe found harassment

By
Protest expected outside Governor Cuomo's office after AG's findings

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday, there will be a protest outside Governor Andrew Cuomo's Manhattan office, led by Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa, demanding Cuomo resign and not prolong the process.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee also released a joint statement Tuesday and called on Cuomo to resign:

"We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office."

The attorney general's investigation found the governor had targeted at least 11 victims with verbal or physical harassment.
Raw Video: NY AG Letitia James describes how her investigation into Gov. Cuomo is "civil in nature and does not have any criminal consequences."



The allegations include that the governor grabbed women by the breast and buttocks.

Another allegation is that Governor Cuomo had a state trooper transferred to his security detail and then harassed and touched her inappropriately.

The investigation included interviews with 179 witnesses over five months and 74,000 pieces of evidence.



It all adds up to a damning picture of pervasive harassment and a toxic work environment.

Cuomo released a pre-recorded statement saying that he never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.

NY Gov. Cuomo responds to AG report on sexual harassment



To defend his actions, the governor released a history of pictures of himself kissing people on the cheek. His attorney also released files.

However, accuser Charlotte Bennett said the governor is not living in reality.

"Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry. I brought my personal experience into the workplace. And I shouldn't have done that. I was trying to help. Obviously, I didn't," Cuomo said in the recording.

"I don't believe him and I don't want an apology. It's not necessary. It's fake. And his propaganda video was not only uncomfortable and inappropriate but downright weird and unnecessary," Bennett said.

The Speaker of the House Carl Heastie said that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the democratic members of the assembly.

The legislature will now conduct their own investigation, and then could and likely will move articles of impeachment.

RELATED | Full details of 11 complaints against Gov. Andrew Cuomo, according to AG report
Raw Video: Attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark detail some of the allegations the investigated against Gov. Cuomo.





