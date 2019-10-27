CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the robbers who stole a tip jar from a restaurant in Manhattan.
The incident happened Friday afternoon at Matto on Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.
The NYPD says the suspects removed the tip jar and tried to flee. A customer tried to intervene, and they fought in the middle of Seventh Avenue before the suspects ran off.
The customer was not seriously hurt.
The suspects took off with an unknown amount of proceeds.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.
All calls are kept confidential.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Customer fights robber who stole tip jar from restaurant in Chelsea
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More