Customer fights robber who stole tip jar from restaurant in Chelsea

By Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the robbers who stole a tip jar from a restaurant in Manhattan.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at Matto on Seventh Avenue in Chelsea.

The NYPD says the suspects removed the tip jar and tried to flee. A customer tried to intervene, and they fought in the middle of Seventh Avenue before the suspects ran off.

The customer was not seriously hurt.
The suspects took off with an unknown amount of proceeds.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattantheftrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old fatally shot on Queens basketball court
ISIS leader al-Baghdadi believed to have been killed in a US military raid, sources say
Police: Man attacked, robbed inside NYC hospital bathroom
AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy
NASA administrator wants to reconsider the status of Pluto
Trump administration banning US flights to all Cuban cities but Havana
Police investigating reports of sex assault in NJ cemetery
Show More
How to drive safely during a power outage
Survivors' tales part of the art in Superstorm Sandy exhibit in NJ
Man shot, killed by NYPD known throughout neighborhood
NYC father charged after 6-month-old twins hospitalized
Police: Man gropes 16-year-old girl in NYC subway station
More TOP STORIES News