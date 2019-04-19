JFK customs agent accused of stealing cash from passengers bags

EMBED <>More Videos

A customs agent allegedly stole money from the bags of passengers at JFK.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A US customs agent is under arrest after he allegedly stole money from passengers.

Customs and Border Protection Officer Joseph Cialone is accused of taking cash from bags that he was inspecting.

According to a criminal complaint, Cialone admitted that he stole $100 bills from passengers' handbags on at least 100 occasions over the past year while he was assigned to the Smuggling Interdiction Unit.

Cialone, 39, is from East Meadow on Long Island.

He was arrested Thursday morning at JFK Airport and was released on $50,000 bond.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york cityarresttheftjfk international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer wounded, suspect dead in NYC shooting
Mueller Report Release: Redacted version made public
Pharmacy clerk shot during attempted robbery in Queens
3 NYC parents face fines over not vaccinating kids amid mandate
Half-naked woman cries for help on stranger's front porch
Couple accused of forcing day laborer into sex at gunpoint
Man arrested at St. Patrick's with gas cans had ticket to Rome
Show More
Abducted 15-year-old girl from NJ found in Ohio, man arrested
Man attacked by bobcat on Connecticut golf course
Listeria outbreak linked to deli kills 1, sickens 8
Netflix expanding in NYC with office, production space
Uber driver pleads guilty in death of LI teen following car surfing fall
More TOP STORIES News