CBP Commissioner Chris Mangus steps down after reports of leadership turmoil

Chris Mangus has resigned from his position as commisioner of CBP

Chris Mangus has officially resigned from his role as U.S. Customs and Border Protection commissioner.

The secretary of Homeland Security called on Mangus to resign earlier this week, over reports of leadership turmoil and a shutdown of communication at the Department of Homeland Security.

Mangus initially said he would not be stepping down from his position.

His recent resignation is effective immediately and Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller will serve in the interim.

ALSO READ | Suspect robs, slashes man in random attack at Union Square subway station

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.