U.S. & WORLD

Customs intercepts over $12M in meth at border crossing

EMBED </>More Videos

Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

PHARR, Texas --
Customs and Border Protection agents intercepted nearly $13 million worth of methamphetamine inside a truck carrying frozen strawberries that crossed into the U.S. from Mexico.

The agency on Tuesday said officers working at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility in Texas used imaging equipment and dogs to inspect the truck on Feb. 16.

Officers discovered 350 packages concealed within the trailer and seized 906 pounds (411 kilograms) of meth.

The 42-year-old Mexican citizen who was driving the truck was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security agents.

Port director David Gonzalez called it an "outstanding interception."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsborder patrolmexicou.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Prosecutors speaking with Jussie Smollett's attorneys, police say
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Covington HS students were not instigators, Ky. bishop says
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Family, including 5 children, struck by vehicle at 7-Eleven
School bus driver revived with Narcan after crashing in NJ
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
5 children hospitalized after Bronx apartment fire
Sea of blue on Long Island as NYPD detective laid to rest
4-alarm fire tears through 7-story building in Manhattan
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Show More
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
Covington Catholic student sues Washington Post for $250M
Mom gets life for death of baby found in maggot-filled diaper
Winter storm creates dangerous travel conditions
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
More News