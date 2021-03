Manhattan D.A. Cy Vance, Jr. will not seek re-election

EMBED >More News Videos Stacey Sager reports on the disturbing discovery in Wakefield.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr. has announced that he will not seek reelection for a fourth term in office, which would begin January 2022.Vance informed his staff at 6 a.m. Friday, just as the New Yorker published a wide ranging interview with the outgoing Manhattan District Attorney, who was widely expected not to seek another term amid a crowded field of eight challengers."There's nothing worse than a politician who doesn't know when to leave," the 66-year-old Vance told the New Yorker.Vance is currently weighing prosecution of former President Trump , who has denied wrongdoing and accused him and others of politically motivated "witch hunts.""When you have all the power we have as prosecutors, it can't be leveled against people for political purposes," Vance said in the interview. "We've prosecuted Republicans and Democrats, and we've investigated and not prosecuted Republicans and Democrats. It's got to be based on the facts."The decision to charge Trump is expected before Vance leaves office.The Democratic primary, which will all but determine the next district attorney, is in June.Vance led some of the most high-profile and consequential courtroom victories in recent history, including Trump v. Vance and People v. Weinstein, along with aggressive, successful investigations against eleven of the world's biggest banks.He then directed hundreds of millions of dollars in forfeited proceeds of the economic crimes committed by those banks to 50 community-grounded organizations that are supporting young people, crime survivors, and reentering New Yorkers in underserved Manhattan communities.Here is the full text of Vance's announcement to colleagues and staff:----------