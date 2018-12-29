Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US

(Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES, California --
A cyberattack coming from outside the U.S. caused major printing and delivery problems for newspapers across the country, the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday.

The newspaper was among dozens affected by the malware. Others included the Ventura County Star, San Diego-Union Tribune, Baltimore Sun, New York Daily News, The Chicago Tribune and more.

Distribution was also affected for the Wall Street Journal and New York Times, which are both printed at the Los Angeles Times' printing plant in downtown Los Angeles, the paper reported.

An anonymous source provided information on the malware attack to the L.A. Times, saying the attack was conducted by a "foreign entity."

The Times reports the problem may have started Thursday and spread Friday, where it was detected and technology experts began to look into it.

The cyberattack shut down software systems that contain stories and other information needed to create plates that print the papers, according to the Times.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement.

"We are aware of reports of a potential cyber incident effecting several news outlets, and are working with our government and industry partners to better understand the situation," it said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
cyberattacknewspaperu.s. & worldLos AngelesLos Angeles CountySouthern CaliforniaVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 under arrest in Manhattan multi-car crash
Man gropes 4-year-old, threatens to kill mom on 4 train
Car nearly falls off Brooklyn Bridge during crash
MTA adds extra service for New Year's Eve, holiday weekend
NJ swim instructor accused of having sex with 13-year-old
Good Samaritans jump in water to save dog floating on debris
Times Square confetti tested for 'overall fluttering,' 'confettability'
2 shot at party in wealthy Long Island village
Show More
Teens steal MTA bus for apparent joyride in Brooklyn
Man runs away with safe in violent Brooklyn robbery
Priest dies after multi-car crash rescue in NJ
Bronx deadly shooting ends NYC's 7-day streak with no homicides
NYC plans tight security for New Year's celebrations
More News