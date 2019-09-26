Cyclist smashes NYC Burger King drive-thru window after employee says he needs car

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx -- A man got violent when he couldn't have it his way at a New York City Burger King.

The man, who was riding a bicycle, shattered a Burger King drive-thru window with a chain when he was told he wasn't allowed to use the window, police said.

The man was at the fast-food chain's Bronx location on East 149th Street on August 27 when he lashed out on a teenage employee.

The 19-year-old employee told the cyclist he was not allowed to pick up food at the window because he wasn't in a car. Video shows the man getting aggressive and shouting at the employee. Police said he then takes out a chain to violently smash the drive-thru window.



No one was injured.

Police ask that anyone with information about the cyclist call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA for Spanish.
