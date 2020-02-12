Bicyclist struck, injured by off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn: Sources

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck and injured by an off-duty NYPD officer, police sources tell Eyewitness News.

The incident was reported Tuesday evening near the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and Presient Street.

It's not yet clear what led to the crash, but the 27-year-old female driver stayed at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but is now said to be stable.

Few other details were released.

