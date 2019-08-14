FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle just one day after New York City saw three separate bike accidents within the span of a few hours.
It happened near Whitehall Street and Water Street in Manhattan's Financial District around 10:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a laceration to his face.
It is unknown if any summonses were issued to the driver.
This comes after three cyclists were involved in three separate bicycling accidents in New York City in one afternoon.
One involved a cyclist being struck by an MTA bus in Midtown. Before that, a cyclist reported getting logged under a fire truck in Brooklyn, and on the Upper East Side, a bike rider was injured when he was hit by a car trying to make a turn.
RELATED:
Roughly halfway through the year, New York has seen nearly twice as many cyclist deaths than it did all of last year -- and those deaths are just a fraction of the accidents and injuries happening on New York City streets.
The 19th victim was killed after a driver in Brooklyn was accused of running a red light, setting off a chain reaction that led to the fatal multi-vehicle crash.
The NYPD said the driver's speed will likely determine the charges he'll face.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Cyclist struck by vehicle day after New York City sees 3 bike accidents
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More