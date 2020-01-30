Cyclist struck, killed by box truck in Brooklyn

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 41-year-old cyclist was fatally struck by a box truck in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported on Vandervoort Avenue just before 3 p.m.Police arrived to the scene and discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement.He was taken to Woodhull Hospital with head injuries where he was pronounced dead.Authorities say the driver of the box truck, a 64-year-old man, remained on the scene.Investigators believe he was turning into a garage when he struck the cyclist.No criminality is suspected at this time but the investigation is ongoing.----------