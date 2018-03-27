Cyclists can ride through walk signs at intersections in new pilot program

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the pilot program from Midtown.

By
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
There's a secret about riding a bike in New York City - most cyclist deaths and injuries happen at intersections. The rate is high for pedestrians, too which is why they put the 'walk' sign on for several seconds before the green light for cars goes on.

Now, bicyclists will be allowed to ride through the walk sign at dozens of busy intersections, under a pilot program at several dozen intersections already equipped with so-called pedestrian intervals where the walk sign flashes on several seconds before the light turned green. That feature has dramatically improved pedestrian safety, and now the city DOT is using that same concept to help bikers.

After all - it found 65 percent of cyclist fatalities and 89 percent of overall injuries happened at intersections. This pilot program will take effect at 50 intersections in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Both cyclists and drivers said it sounded like a good idea.

"I guess there'd be a pretty short learning curve for everyone - it sounds complicated, but it could work out," says a cyclist.

One cabbie said they need to share the road.

For now, the program will be temporary, but the lawmakers behind it are hoping it will reduce cyclist accidents and pave the way for permanent solutions citywide.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicyclebikespedestriansMidtownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News