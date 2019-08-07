Cyntoia Brown released from prison after being granted clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A woman who said she was a 16-year-old sex trafficking victim when she killed a man in 2004 was released from prison early Wednesday morning.Cyntoia Brown was released from the Tennessee Prison for Women after being granted clemency.Former Governor Bill Haslam commuted her sentence on January 7.Prosecutors said Brown shot 43-year-old Johnny Allen so she could rob him.Brown said Allen hired her as a prostitute and she didn't feel safe while she was at his house. She said she shot him out of fear something was going to happen to her.Brown, now 31, has now been released to parole supervision. She will remain on parole for 10 years.As part of her parole, she must comply with an approved release plan, maintain employment or educational enrollment, participate in regular counseling sessions and regularly perform community service.Kim Kardashian West and other celebrities lobbied for her release.Brown's attorneys say she's requesting privacy and transition time before she makes herself available to the public.Brown released the following statement this week: