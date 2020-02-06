Man stabbed several times in face at Bronx subway station

BRONX (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect behind a brutal attack inside a Bronx subway station, and they are hoping surveillance video of the suspect will lead to an arrest.It happened early Monday at 3:24 a.m. at the Cypress Avenue 6 train station.Authorities say the suspect stabbed the 30-year-old victim in the face several times before stealing cellphone and fleeing the scene.The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital with serious injuries to his face.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------