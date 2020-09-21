Officers hurt after crashing into parked van in Cypress Hills

By Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were hurt when their vehicle crashed into a parked van in Brooklyn.

It happened at Autumn Avenue and Etna Street in Cypress Hills Sunday night.

The officers swerved to avoid another car and crashed their unmarked police vehicle. No one was inside the parked van they crashed into.

They were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor leg injuries and were expected to be treated and released.

