CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two police officers were hurt when their vehicle crashed into a parked van in Brooklyn.
It happened at Autumn Avenue and Etna Street in Cypress Hills Sunday night.
The officers swerved to avoid another car and crashed their unmarked police vehicle. No one was inside the parked van they crashed into.
They were taken to Jamaica Hospital with minor leg injuries and were expected to be treated and released.
ALSO READ: Arrest made in NYC subway derailment
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Officers hurt after crashing into parked van in Cypress Hills
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More