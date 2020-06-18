daca

DACA: Trump administration won't accept new applications for 'Dreamer' immigrants

The Supreme Court ruled last month that President Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program.
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will deny new applications for so-called "Dreamer" immigrants and cut renewals to one year from two years, despite reversals in court that kept alive the Obama-era program to shield young people from deportation.

A White House official confirmed the announcement Tuesday. New applications were put on hold when the Trump administration moved to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September 2017 but two-year renewals have continued, with about 700,000 people currently covered.

The Supreme Court ruled last month that Trump failed to follow rule-making procedures when he tried to end the program but kept a window open for him to try again. The White House has been studying the ruling and devising plans to try again to end DACA - though it was not immediately clear whether the politically sensitive move would be undertaken before November's election.

A federal judge in Maryland ruled earlier this month that DACA should be restored to original form before September 2017 but the administration was mum until Tuesday on whether it would start accepting new applications. The White House anticipates legal challenges.

Trump signs memorandum excluding undocumented immigrants from census reapportionment
EMBED More News Videos

President Trump signed a memorandum that seeks to bar undocumented people in the U.S. from being counted in congressional reapportionment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpdacau.s. & worldpresident donald trumpimmigration
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DACA
Tiempo: What's next for DACA and a teenage math wiz from the Bronx
'This can't be real': NYC Dreamer speaks out on SCOTUS ruling
SCOTUS says Dreamers can stay, rejecting Trump order
The uncertain future of DACA front line workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tri-State travel advisory: More locations added to quarantine list
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
List: 12 more NYC bars lose liquor licenses over COVID violations
Ex-SUNY Buffalo football player critically injured in NYC shooting
Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons
Shark sightings off Long Island beaches again halt swimming
Kanye West files to be on NJ's presidential ballot
Show More
Tropical Storm warning issued for Puerto Rico
Revel shuts down service in NYC after 2nd scooter death in a week
Service disruptions, boil water alert after NJ water main break
COVID Updates: NY infection rates remain low, other states struggle
Yankees home opener delayed, next game on Wed. in Baltimore
More TOP STORIES News