Father arrested after 2 kids abducted from NY foster home, found in Alabama

GREECE, New York -- The father of two children who were forcibly taken from their western New York foster home and later found in Alabama has been arrested in the kidnapping, police announced.

The Democrat and Chronicle of Rochester reports that Dimitri Cash Sr. was arrested Saturday on charges of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and second-degree robbery in the abduction Monday of his children, Dimitri Jr., 5, and Shekeria, 3, from their home in the Rochester suburb of Greece.

2 kids 'forcibly removed' from foster home found safe in Alabama

The brother and sister were taken from their foster home after two men wearing ski masks broke through a window and tied up a woman and two other children, Greece police said. The children were located Wednesday after authorities tracked a rental car to Montgomery, Alabama and found them on the floor of the back seat under a blanket.

Cash Sr., 29, is is being held in the Monroe County Jail on $100,00 cash bail or $300,000 bond. Police said Kimara Pluviose, 32, who was driving the car the children were found in, has also been arrested and is being held in Alabama. It's not clear if Cash or Pluviose has an attorney who can speak for them.

