Dad fatally stabbed as daughter sits in lap in Los Angeles restaurant

The man who was stabbed in the neck while dining with his wife and young daughter at a Ventura restaurant has died from his injuries, police said.

VENTURA, California --
A homeless man was charged Friday with murder in a random attack on a California father who was stabbed in the neck as his 5-year-old daughter sat in his lap in a crowded beachside steakhouse.

Jamal Jackson, 49, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Anthony Mele. He was being held in Ventura County jail on a $1.5 million bail. It's unclear if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Mele and his wife were eating dinner with their daughter Wednesday at Aloha Steakhouse in Ventura. The girl was sitting in her father's lap when prosecutors say Jackson walked up and stabbed Mele in the neck.

Prosecutor Richard Simon said patrons and a restaurant employee followed Jackson out of the restaurant, even though he still had the knife. They kept track of him until police arrived and arrested him.

Mele was taken to a hospital and died Thursday after being taken off life support.

"It's horrible," Simon said. "You don't think you're going to be killed when you go out to dinner at a nice restaurant with your family and you didn't do anything."

Simon said the two men had not interacted before the attack.

"He was just sitting there with his daughter in his lap," Simon said. "You're not supposed to die that way."

Mele's loved ones started a GoFundMe page to help raise money for a funeral and to support his wife and daughter.

Mele's Facebook page was filled with photos of his daughter and said he was a manager at an AT&T store.

His killing prompted the Ventura City Council to increase police patrols in the area and add staff members to monitor security cameras, among other measures.

"We are extremely disheartened and infuriated by this criminal attack," Mayor Neal Andrews said in a statement. "We will not tolerate this in our community. Nothing is more important than the safety of our visitors, residents and businesses."

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 55 years in prison.

